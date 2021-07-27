WASHINGTON - The CDC is recommending that both non-vaccinated and fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors when in areas with high transmission of COVID-19. This includes 46% of counties nationwide, nearly two thirds of the country.
CD Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said today that the Delta variant is very unique compared to the original or other other strains of coronavirus.
It is still very rare for vaccinated people to get the Delta variant but they are still able to infect others if they themselves have been infected.
Additionally, the low vaccine rate nationwide is another reason for the masking recommendation.
In may when the CDC said non-vaccinated people didn't have to wear a mask, Delta only accounted for 1% of COVID cases. It now accounts for 83% of COVID cases.
Counties with less than 40% of their population vaccinated suffer some of the highest transmission rates of COVID-19.
46% of U.S. counties have high transmission, meaning they're at highest risk for getting Delta. For example, in both Arkansas and Louisiana, every county is rated as a high risk level of transmission.
Waslensksy continued by saying "We continue to estimate that the risk of a breakthrough infection with symptom upon exposure to the Delta variant is reduced by seven-fold. The reduction of 20-fold for hospitalizations and deaths."
The CDC guidance also includes all teachers, school staff, and children's Kindergarten through 12th grade should wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.
The CDC recommends that community leaders and those vaccinated encourage mask-wearing and encouraging others to get vaccinated, especially those who are high risk.
The way the CDC is measuring this high-risk transmission rate is measured by county-level data on the number of new cases per 100,000 people and the rate of people testing positive in the past seven days.
Epidemiologist Angeles Ize from the Benton Franklin Health District says Tri-Cities is one of those high-risk counties. They will be hosting a media briefing on Thursday with their own updates.