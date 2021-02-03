KENNEWICK, WA - February is Black History Month which celebrates the contributions black people have made to society.
You can celebrate Black History Month by supporting local black-owned businesses in our area. One Kennewick business owner said she hopes to inspire the next generation.
"I would like our young people, especially our young African American people to be able to see that this is something they can do also. It's nothing special about what I have done. However, you can do it too," Vivian Terrell with the Honey Baked Ham in Kennewick said.
Terrell said owning a business takes a lot of hard work, sacrifice and commitment.
"If you put all of those things together. You can be successful and I would like to say that to all of our children, regardless of what color you are or what race you are. Set your mind to what it is that you want to do," Terrell said.
She had been in the Tri-Cities for fifteen years. After being sick for awhile, she decided to start a business of her own hoping to be able to give back to the community.
"And I know how much people absolutely love honey baked ham. They love the taste of it. They love our turkeys. They love all our sides, desserts and everything. And I thought, you know, why not bring a Honey Baked Ham store to the Tri-Cities," Terrell said.
Honey Baked Ham has stores from all over the country and all their products are gluten free.
"Its a great product and I want to bring something to the Tri-Cities and do a business that will be able to allow me to give back," Terrell said.
For more ways to celebrate Black History Month, you can participate in a Virtual Black History Panel for Youth by the Tri-Cities Collective Black Voice on February 20th. The Tri-Cities WA Chapter of the Links Incorporated is also having a Youth Poster Art Contest.