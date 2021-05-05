Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Pasco

PASCO, WA - For the second year in a row, Cinco de Mayo events are looking a bit different this year.
The festivities start on May 5th with a virtual event, plus other ways to continue celebrating every Saturday during the month of May in Downtown Pasco.
This year, the event is called "La Terraza de Main Street," which means "The Terrace of Main Street." Organizers said they are happy to be able to share their culture with everyone.
"It feels really good, to be able to provide more value to our community, so they can celebrate our culture, the Latinx culture, the Hispanic culture during the month of May," Gustavo Gomez with Downtown Pasco Development Authority said.
When you come to experience one of their events, organizers said it is all about culture and being inclusive. Gomez said it is about having a place for everyone.
"I think it is very really important to create that culture space, you know, where people can come and be as who they are and not only that but celebrate all of us, you know Latinos, we come in all races," he said.
This year, organizers of the annual Cinco de Mayo event are collaborating with partners in Colima, Mexico to make the culture come to life. Organizers with DPDA also partnered with COPA, which is the Colima-Pasco organization.
"That is helping with the exchange in culture and economic exchange and educational exchange," he said.
To be part of their celebration, you can come to Downtown Pasco every Saturday for the entire month of May. In the mornings, you can visit their Pasco Farmers Market and starting at 4 p.m. at the same location, you can celebrate the culture with food, games and more. Gomez said they will follow the state guidelines.
"When you play the La Loteria, of course, because of the pandemic, you play the game, and you can take it home. Because we are not going to keep it, we are not going to claim it. It is brand new. You play the game, then you take it home with you," Gomez said.
They also have a game called "Going around Tri-Cities," where you can learn about different landmarks in our community.
On May 5th, they are giving out food and drinks at Jochos Tacos before they start the virtual event. The link to the virtual event is posted on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pascocincodemayo.