PASCO, WA - With the start of fall, comes the end of to our local farmers market season.
It has been a long season for the farmers market and many vendors are happy to continue to sell their produce during challenging times.
Now, that the season is coming to an end, the Pasco Farmers Market is celebrating it with their annual harvest fest.
Oscar Martinez with Downtown Pasco Development Authority said they plan to make their annual Harvest Party bigger than years in the past.
They will have fun activities for kids like pumpkin games, live music, and goodies bags.
Free bread and tamales will also be available.
"I hope that I can, you know, be out here and see a lot of families out here enjoying their time. I know it is going to be cold, but it is in the morning, but, you know, we are going to have the hot drink out here and it is going to be completely free," Oscar Martinez with DPDA, said.
All the free food and drinks are until supplies last.
Harvest Fest starts at 8 a.m. and ends a 1 p.m. on October 30. It will be at the Pasco Farmers Market.