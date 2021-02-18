Celebrate National Drink Wine Day locally

RICHLAND, WA - If you need an excuse to enjoy your wine, today is National Drink Wine Day.
Like other small business in the Tri-Cities, owners of Longship Cellars had to come up with ways to keep their business alive.
Cassie Welch, owner of the Richland winery, said she loves how wine brings people together. She said Longship Cellars isn't just about selling wine.
"It's about people coming together and enjoying it with their friends and with their families and laughing together and having food with it. It's so great when people tell me that they had so much fun at home with their family drinking our wine, that makes all of it worth it and makes it so happy to hear," Welch said.
Last weekend, they had their annual "Let's Get Weird Wine & Chocolate Pairing."
"And with the snow apocalypse, we decided to extend it to this weekend as well and so that's something fun that people can come and do, Thursday through Sunday," Welch said.
Welch said having a small business during the pandemic has been challenging. That's when they started doing things like mini-kits to-go, wine tasting and girl scout cookies with wine pairing.
"We did a parking lot patio which we never thought we would do and that was super fun, just to be able to serve more people safely," Welch said.
Welch said she's just happy to open back up.
"But, we have an awesome support here in the Tri-Cities and pretty good wine club. People who become friends and just want us to succeed, being back open has been great. We are still trying to recoup and recover, just for the lost of sales," Welch said.
Starting on February 17, they will provide heated tent seating outside. The owners encourage you to come out and celebrate National Drink Wine Day with them. They are open on Wednesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
For more information about "Let's Get Weird Wine & Chocolate Pairing," you can check here.
They are located at 404 Bradley Blvd Suite 100 in Richland.