Celebrating the holidays safely

RICHLAND, WA - Beaver Bark Gift and Garden Center in Richland has made it a tradition to have Santa Claus and his reindeer visit, but this year they are making sure everyone stays safe.
In previous years, Santa would sit with you on a couch to take pictures and visit. This year, they didn't want the tradition to stop because of COVID-19.
"We definitely wanted to keep Santa and the children safe. So, we had to kind of swing in a new direction, but we ran with it. It is a beautiful set up back there and the pictures are turning out pretty great," Amber Koch with Beaver Bark said.
Koch said you have to make reservations ahead of time to practice social distancing. She said they have also remodeled their Santa viewing to keep Santa and the kids safe.
"You get to go down the magical tunnel. Then, you get to Santa's house and because Santa is inside his house. You get to take your mask off for the photo. You are going to seat on the bench, right in front of him," Koch said.
If you want a picture with Santa, you have to register beforehand. So far, Koch said it has been a positive experience.
"People are really loving it," Koch said. "They are loving that their kids are getting a sense of normalcy in their photos instead of having to wear a mask during it, and they are still getting to see Santa and telling them what they want."
Koch said there are other things you can do until it's your turn to say hi to Santa.
While you are waiting to take your picture with Santa, you can come out to play with reindeer. You can also see their selection of Christmas decorations and their tree lot.
Santa is there every day until Christmas. So if you have not taken your picture with Santa, it's not too late. Go to their website at beaverbark.com/santa/ to reserve a spot with Santa.