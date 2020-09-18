Central Washington Fair Food Fest Drive-Thru: What You Need to Know

YAKIMA, WA - Even though the Central Washington State Fair is canceled, food vendors are going to great lengths tot keep the cotton candy and curly fries flowing.
Since the annual Central Washington State Fair was canceled because of the pandemic, it was important for the fair's association to bring an element of the fair to the community.
Kathy Kramer, with the fair association, said one of the top reasons people go to the fair is the fair food. The new 2020 Fair Food Fest is a drive-thru food experience. They have ten different vendors, including Yakima's local nonprofits.
Upon arriving, guests will be given a map with vendor locations. However, organizers are asking you to come prepared and know what you would like to order to keep the lines moving faster.
"We want everyone to remember this is not your traditional drive-thru experience. It will take sometime to make your way around to all the vendors. So please, be patient and enjoy the experience," Kramer said.
Traffic will move in a one-way direction around the property with two lanes. One to skip the vendor and the other to get in line to order.
Kramer said staff will be there to help with the traffic flow. You can enter the property through G15.
With food insecurity being higher during the pandemic, local food banks need the community's help. So, the fair association is holding a food drive during the Fair Food Fest. If you bring in three canned food items, you will receive one free admission ticket per car for next year's fair.
You will also have the opportunity to take a car selfie at the car selfie station while are you waiting in line for your chance to place your order.
Kramer said the first five cars everyday will get a pair of tickets for next year's fair.
The gates will open on September 17, 18, 19 and 20. The Fair Food Fest will continue throughout the weekend. All venue menus and prices are listed on their website at fairfun.com.