Chalk Art Fest goes virtual

The Chalk Art Fest in Yakima is coming back for the 6th year in a row. This year, it will look a little bit different. However, the reason to continue the event remains the same.
"Its been a really, really happy day where we celebrate art, community and downtown Yakima," Andrew Holt with Downtown Association of Yakima said.
Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, the Chalk Art Fest went virtual.
"So, we are going to miss everybody, in that sense, but we still wanted to have the fest," Andrew said.
This year, organizers are asking anyone who wants to participate to come to the Yakima Farmers Market on September 27 to pick up your chalk and other supplies.
Andrew said there will be two categories, general entries and skilled artist. For the general entries, you take a picture of your sidewalk art and submit it on the association's Facebook page.
"And they can do a drawing, on their own residence, the sidewalk, the driveway or patio," Andrew said. "Whatever they want to do and take a picture of it and send it to us."
He said the winner will be the photo with the most likes.
"So, we hope that they have fun with that and the theme this year is 'My Favorite Place in Downtown Yakima,'" Andrew said.
For their skilled artist category, Andrew said it will also be a little different this year. So far, only eight slots are left from 25 slots.
"What they will do is that they will come in and we will provide them with the two boxes of chalk art pastels," Andrew said. "That we have always done."
Organizers will also provide them with a '24-by-24' inch panel that they will take home. Participates will have a certain amount of time to finish it.
"And then we are going to display those in downtown Yakima's businesses and buildings," Andrew said.
Organizers will take pictures of the completed artwork. The voting will also take place on their Facebook page.
"But people can actually go to the businesses and look in the window and see them displayed in the window," Andrew said.
Andrew said they are excited to involve business more than they have in the past years. He said the displays will stay up for two weeks.
Fore more information on the Chalk Art Fest and the two categories, you can visit their website at downtownyakima.com.