Chiawanna High School student reaps what he sows

PASCO, WA - Some sweet corn is teaching a rising senior a lesson in hard work.

Farming can be fun and educational for students, especially if you set the stage for success. Jack Scheffler, a rising senior at Chiawnna High School, is helping to plant that seed.

When he was eight-years-old, Jack launched his FFA project, in a little half acre plot in his front yard. His mom, Kathy, said he set up a roadside stand and people came by to purchase his corn.

"And then it kind of grew and he took on more responsibility as the time went on," Kathy said.

About three years ago, his family moved to the Tri-Cities from the Midwest.

"And his FFA advisor at Chiawana High, a gentleman came and said he had some land and asked if anybody had a project and asked Jack if he would like to continue his project," Kathy said.

Since moving from the Midwest, Kathy said its been a learning curve. In the Midwest, Kathy said they did not irrigate because they received lots of rain.

"So here, he had to learn about irrigation and the different type of soil and different dynamics of growing the same kind of crop," Kathy said.

Jack did his research and has grown.

"He has learned a lot from the community members and advisor and a lot of people who have taken the time to help Jack along the way," Kathy said. "And we really appreciate that."

Now, fast forward several years, Jack has sixteen acres in total and has been planting in stages.

"He started planting in March and he just finished planting. I think at the end of July," Kathy said. "So he will have products from now until he get a food frost."

Kathy said they appreciate everyone's guidance that has been offered through this process.

"And everyone has been very willing to jump in and help with whatever needs to be done," Kathy said.

Jack sells his corn for $6 per baker's dozen or for 50 cents an ear. If you would like to try Jack's produce, he sells corn at the Tri-Cities farmers Market. You can also find him at his roadside stand at Argent and Road 88. For more information, you can visit his Facebook page at JDS Produce.

Find JDS Produce at the following locations:

-Kennewick Farmers Market on Thursday from 4p-7p

-Richland Farmers Market on Friday from 9p-1p

-Pasco Farmers Market on Saturday from 9p-1p

-Argent and Road 88 everyday from 11p-6p