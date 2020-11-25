Christmas lights to bring joy to the Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, WA - It's perhaps the biggest debate of 2020: Is it too early to decorate for Christmas?
Because 2020 has been tough on us all, more people just need a little job and so decorating is in full swing.
RICHLAND
The City of Richland traditionally has held a festival of lights with the help of HAPO Community Credit Union at the John Dam Plaza and at the HAPO Community Stage. In past years, they had a big countdown event.
"But since that can't take place this year, and we don't want people to gather at any specific time or date we aren't going to be holding a big event, but we are having lights," Julie Jackson with Parks and Rec said.
Jackson said the City of Richland and HAPO are ting to bring a little normalcy to the community.
"By having our twinkling lights, dancing to a fourteen song playlist. It last about forty-five minutes in length. It has some oldies, pop songs, some holiday tunes, just a lot of upbeat music to get you into the spirit," Jackson said.
They are also growing their "Little Richland Village," which will be lit up. They added another house, bringing the total to three houses. Santa's House will also be there.
"Another way for us to connect with the community, is letters to the North Pole mailbox in Downtown Plaza. That will be placed December 1st through the 20th of December," Jackson said. "Kiddos and their families can drop their letters off to the North pole."
Do not forget to use a self-address envelope. A postage stamp is not required, but is encouraged.
"Letters from the North Pole and Santa's reindeer can go back to those kiddos, just in time for the holidays," Jackson said.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Santa won't be able to come.
"Unfortunately, we can't have Santa in his house this year, letting kiddos tell them their Christmas wishes. We do not have any reindeer or coco handling out. So those things that we would traditionally have, and we encouraged folks to come in and take advantage of throughout the season, we wouldn't be doing this year. We look forward to it in 2021 with lots of hope," Jackson said.
The city of Richland wants to feel engaged in the community and wants to keep in touch with everyone.
"It's been a rough 2020," Jennifer said. "No one can argue that for so many reasons, and we are excited to have this as normal in those non-normal years."
Richland Parks and Rec is also giving away a thousand "Holidays in a Bag." The bag will include coco, cookie making items and custom treats. The drive through event will be on December 18th and 19th at 6 p.m. You will need to sign-up for a time slot in advance.
For more information, you can visit their website at www.richlandparksandrec.com.
PASCO
This year, Downtown Pasco Development Authority will be handling out lights to local business in Downtown Pasco. They call it "Downtown Pasco Lights of the Holiday."
With a whirlwind of a year made up twist and turns and a lot of unknowns, one thing remains, we can all agree on a little joy.
A promotion's committee came together to brainstorm ideas on how to make this year's holidays special. They decided to light up local businesses around Pasco.
Oscar Martinez with DPDA said they had extra lights from previous projects to give out.
"We have extra lights from previous years that we kind of put around here, around the Pasco Farmers Market. We kind of supplied a few lights for a few businesses to get them started and from there, if they want more they can reach out to us, or we can work something out," Martinez said.
The City of Pasco will light up parts of the city's downtown. The Kiwanis Club will light up the train. Now, DPDA will help light up local businesses.
You can see the lights up and on starting on December 6th at ten business, including Mi Casa Furniture, Jocho's Tacos and Chamo's Salon.
For more information, you can visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DowntownPasco/.