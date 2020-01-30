KENNEWICK, WA - The City of Kennewick has announced a new fire chief.
Chad Michael has accepted the Fire Chief position effective March 16th, 2020. A swearing-in ceremony will take place at the March 17th Council Meeting at 6:30 p.m. A community reception will also be scheduled in March, date and time to be announced, for the public to come and meet the new fire chief.
“We are thrilled to welcome Chief Michael to our City Team,” said City Manager Marie Mosley. “We are confident that his diverse skill set and his commitment to serving the community at the highest levels are the right fit to lead the exceptional men and women in the Kennewick Fire Department and take us to the next level.”
Chief Michael believes strongly in providing exceptional customer service, working closely with partner agencies to provide a high level of public safety, providing for firefighter health and safety, professional development, and working to ensure the department is well trained and prepared for emergencies.
“I am excited to work with the men and women of the Kennewick Fire Department in order to ensure the department continues to deliver high quality service and is well prepared for the future,” said Chief Michael.
Chief Michael’s Background & Education:
Chief Michael began his firefighting career in 1992 as a resident firefighter with Spokane County Fire District #8 and was hired by the same department in 1996 as a career firefighter. Over the past 23 years, Chief Michael has enjoyed a diverse career with a few different fire departments in various roles. For the past 11 years, Chief Michael has served at the executive level as the Deputy Chief of Training and Operations, Acting Fire Chief, Deputy Chief of Support Services, and Deputy Chief of Operations. Most recently he has served as the Deputy Chief of Operations with the Vancouver Fire Department.
Chief Michael earned an Associate’s degree in Fire Science from Spokane Community College, and an Associate’s degree in Fire Command from Spokane Community College. He graduated from Whitworth College with a Bachelor’s degree in Organizational Management, and obtained a Master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Washington. In 2016, Chief Michael completed the Executive Fire Officer Program offered through the National Fire Academy located in Emmitsburg, Maryland.