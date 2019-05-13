Richland, WA - John W. Bruce of Frisco, Texas will be the new police chief in Richland.
He has more than 30 years of experience and is most recently the chief of the Frisco Police Department.
"Richland is a first-class city in an area that is very desirable to me and my family. I have been impressed by the community and its police department. I truly look forward to both the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead," said Bruce.
"I am confident that Chief Bruce's experience and commitment will be a good match for the City of Richland. His understanding of police leadership and community engagement, coupled with his proven track record, will be important assets for our City for years to come," said City Manager Cindy Reents.
Bruce is expected to begin his role as Richland Police Chief as soon as June 2019.