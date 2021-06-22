Coast Guard offers boating tips to stay safe

KENNEWICK, WA - As boaters head out to spend the hot days on the water, the Coast Guard is working hard to keep everyone safe.
Having a plan and being prepared could make all the difference between fun on the water or a weekend that ends in disaster.
Even if you are experienced in the water, Senior Chief Benjamin Ganes with the Aids to Navigation Team in Kennewick said it is important to remember the basics.
He said you always need to wear a life jacket. Plus, have a float plan in place, and make sure you tell other people where you plan to go and what you plan to do on your boat.
"That way in the unfortunate circumstance you are not home on time, we know where to start looking for you. You are the must important link in the chain of survival and that is the preparation you do before you step foot into that boat," he said.
Make sure you know the weather before you go out.
The Coast Guard has a boater safety app called the US Coast Guard Boating Safety App. You can follow a float plan, you can request assistance, and report pollution.