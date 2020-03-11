Colon cancer survivor shares her story to help empower others

KENNEWICK, WA - A colon cancer survivor is sharing her story at the Tri-Cities Cancer Center to help empower others.
March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. One of the most common types of cancer in the world.
Most cancer patients in the Tri-Cities community have benefited from the Multidisciplinary Review. Physicians from all different types of skill sets get together and decide what's best for each patient.
A colon cancer survivor, Judy Simpson said she had an incredible experience during a tough time. And now, she is really excited to talk to people about it. She said she wants to empower others.
"We talk about women's empowerment and this empowerment and that empowerment," Simpson said. "Well, I think it is important that cancer patients understand that they have power too."
Simpson said if she had not told her oncologist that paleolithic care was not going to work for her, she would have went home and that would have been that.
"We have the ability and the right to say, to say wait a minute, what else is out there. You know, we can ask the questions and that is really the main point of all of these."
She said ask the questions, talk to the people and do some research.
"Don't just Google it and accept the first thing that pops up," she said.
Simpson wants to share her story in the hopes she can help others get through cancer care with strength, hope and dignity.
Judy Simpson will speak about her experience in depth at the Tri-Cities Cancer Care at noon on March 12. If you want to attend, RSVP by calling (509) 737-3427 or click here to register online. Lunch will also be provided.