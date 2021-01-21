Columbia Park Trail getting $5M renovation

RICHLAND, WA - Construction crews rolled in January and began renovations on parts of Columbia Park Trail.
Construction has been underway on Columbia Park Trail. The City of Richland plans on adding a new sidewalk, bike lanes and wants to improve the landscaping on both sides of the road.
"The major emphasis is to take an old state highway and make it support the kind of living and activity we want out of a city street," the Public Works Director for the City of Richland, Pete Rogalsky said.
Rogalsky said they started this project as early in the year as they could to take advantage of the weather.
"It could be that we just weather out either freezing or snow out for weeks at a time, but as it happens right now, the weather is favorable to get quite a bit done," he said.
One area of the Columbia Park Trail being worked on is roughly between the traffic signal at the transit center and the Reach Museum.
"We are going to add some little landscape areas to capture storm water," he said. "We will have some trees in it."
The parking lot at the entrance point at Bateman View will also see renovations.
"The whole parking area will get redone. It will be a nice clean parking lot," he said. "Quite a bit going on."
He said community members are happy to see the city make an investment. They've also heard from a few business owners that are concerned during construction season that will be impacted.
"And that the timing was bad, because of the impacts they are already suffering from COVID-19. We're sensitive to all that. We do our best to keep people's driveways open and make everybody accessible even during construction," Rogalsky said.
The project is expected to be finished around August or September of this year.
"But, we are hoping to get this in and out of the way and done and dressed up. So, it works for everybody as soon as possible," he said.
If you have more information about the Columbia Park Trail renovations, you can go to their website at cleargov.com.