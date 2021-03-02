Commissioner on African American Affairs brings awareness to HEAL Act

TRI-CITIES, WA - Advocates for cleaner air in Washington state are pushing for the HEAL Act.
The Healthy Environment for all, which is also referred to as the HEAL Act is on the table now. If passed Washington state will issue out billions of dollars to help support communities across the state.
Chauné Fitzgerald, a commissioner on African American Affairs in the Tri-Cities wants to bring awareness to Senate Bill 5141 about environmental justice.
"The billions of dollars that would be given out in Washington state should include Eastern Washington. I am doing everything that I can as Commissioner African American Affairs to make sure that everyone in this city is aware of the HEAL act and how it pertains to us in this community," Fitzgerald said.
This bill supports people of color, indigenous people and people who live in low income areas.
"As community citizens, as people of color, this bill supports you. We know that we have representatives that are conservatives who are speaking for us, but they do not speak for everyone," Fitzgerald said.
The bill also support things like your water supply, air quality, transportation, lifestyle and the neighborhoods that you live in.
"Most of the pollutants that are in the air are coming from factories. It's coming from farmers and those who live near farms. We know that Eastern Washington is a heavily farmed area with agriculture. We are being the most affected, those that are being most affected are the people of color and the people who actually work in those communities and live in those communities," Fitzgerald said.
This bill also affects taxpayers.
"These dollars are not just restricted for Western Washington. They should be distributed throughout Washington state and we want our share here in the Tri-Cities," Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald wants your voice to be heard.
KNDU-TV reached out to Senator Sharron Brown who represents the Tri-Cities area and is against the bill, but we have not heard back from her yet.
If you want to send your comments to Senator Brown about the bill, you have until March 9th to send them in. If you would like to support the HEAL Act, you can click here.