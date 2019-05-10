HERMISTON, WA- A park in Hermiston is destroyed after a fire broke out early Friday morning and the community is already stepping in to help.
Just over 60% of Funland Park is completely ruined by flames that engulfed the park.
Umatilla County Fire District #1 was dispatched to Funland Park in Hermiston around 2:43 a.m. when they received calls that the playground was on fire.
Hermiston's parks and recreation department tells NBC Right Now that this is not the first fire the park has seen.
"Its the second time that it happened the last time was in 2001 and the community came together back then and its so sad that this happened again," said Brandon Artz, Hermiston's Parks and Recreation.
The city spent an entire year to rebuild after it burned down 18 years ago.
For Hermiston Mayor, David Drotzmann, this hits close to home as he used to bring his children to this playground.
It's sad... it's multi generational. It was one of the greatest assets I felt when I moved here over 20 years ago and the community really rallied around it," Drotzmann said.
After it was burnt down in 2001, many community members stepped in to help. The park displayed their names on boards of the park's fence.
"We raised our kids on this playground and you know their names are on these fence posts and our names and a lot of family names..." Drotzmann said.
Artz said Funland park is very popular especially as the summer months approach.
"I feel sorry for the kids who have been here and wanted to be back here as summer's coming this is the place to be and we are sad that its not going to be usable this summer," Artz said.
Unfortunately this summer, the park will have to remain closed down as crews work on trying to rebuild it once again.
"We'll do it again and it will be an even better place," Artz said.
The city has already received dozens of phone calls of people wanting to help.
"It's just a huge rally support that people are already wanting to be here to help build it back up and volunteering their time any way they can," Artz said.
As for the rebuild of the park, the Drotzmann said this fire will not set them back.
"We always step up for a cause we always step up and do what's needed. especially to support our kids and our children... this is no different," Drotzmann said.