CONNELL, WA - A video from over the weekend shows Connell students shouting racist remarks at a sister duo on the Zillah girls Basketball team.
The video shows each time the women of color went to shoot, a group of students in the bleachers would call them a "monkey", make monkey noises, or monkey gestures.
Once the Zillah coach noticed what was happening, she brought it to the attention of the Connell Athletic Director.
In the video it looks as if the AD did not take action, but the superintendent of N-F-S-D, Jim Jacobs, said otherwise.
"The athletic director directed the students to stop the behavior and then put himself in a position near the students to monitor their behavior," said Jacobs.
We reached out to the Zillah School District as well where Doug Burge, the superintendent of the Zillah School District, said they will be aiding in the investigation.
"In Zillah School District, we value diversity and strive to create schools and environments that are both physically safe and emotionally nurturing for our students. We take these allegations very seriously and are committed to aiding in Connell School District's investigation to the best of our abilities," said Burge.
We also reached out to a Connell student that we will keep anonymous who said racism was not the intent.
She said once the Athletic director brought it to their attention, they were apologetic.
"So we understood and went to apologize to the coach and got attacked by parents saying we just apologized because we got caught, but we truly didn't mean it to be racist at all. Some of us didn't know it was a racist term," explained the student.
We are working on hearing from the victims too, and if we do we will tell their story as well.