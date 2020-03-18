Coronavirus: Business consultant expert says do not panic

TRI-CITIES, WA - A business consultant shares his expertise on how people can ease their social anxiety and step up to lead during COVID-19 pandemic.
All across the United States, people are trying to figure out how to respond as a community through the new restrictions caused by COVID-19.
Schools have been closed, sports events cancelled and cultural institutions shut down, not just in the United States, but also around the world as countries try to stem the coronavirus outbreak.
It's been a decade since the most recent influenza pandemic occurred. The World Health Organization (WHO) stated many lessons were learned and good practices in pandemic preparedness were identified.
Last summer, WHO ran their most recent report stating "many countries still lack important preparedness capacities or have not updated their pandemic influenza preparedness plans."
An expert in business consulting said the United States did not and does not have an adequate national pandemic plan.
"What do parents do who have to leave their home. yet they do not have a school to go to," Mike Paoli said. "You know that causes stress and anxiety."
As more community lock-downs are starting to take place across the nation, Paoli said the healthiest way to adjust is to use all our means of communication. That means making phone calls, sending texts, face-timing or even writing letters.
Paoli said, the government requirements are going to create loneliness. He said loneliness can have as devastating impact as the disease itself.
"What we do to protect people can have an adverse affect," Paoli said. "We want to make sure that we are being deliberate and proportionate and we are looking at all sides of the equation."
if you hold leadership positions in our community or own a business, Paoli said do not panic.
"Have a communication plan, communicate the items in that plan frequently, and demonstrate empathy in care for what your employees or customers are going through," Paoli said.
Paoli said he is grateful for organizations like the YMCA who establish child care centers and public utilities districts who commit in not turning off anyone's power. He said those movements ease social anxiety.
"But there is still a cost to pay, and a cost that can translate to its own health effects," Paoli said.
Paoli said we have to make sure to take the preventable measures so people do not end up doing more harm than the virus itself. If you need advice on how your business should handle the coronavirus outbreak, you can reach Mike via email through mike@tricitiespr.com or on their website at tricitiespr.com.