Cuban jewelry store reopens after being close for nearly a year

PASCO, WA - Business owners whose livelihoods were upended by COVID-19 are working to find a way forward.
For some business owners, that means starting over in a whole new way. For Osniel Marrero, the owner of Joyería Marrero, it means restarting their previous occupation in a new location.
Marrero has around two decades of experience working in the jewelry business and has been a business owner for two and a half of those years. Now, he makes, sells and repairs jewelry for a living.
"This is my dream, this is what I have done my entire life, this is what I know how to do. I have spent a lot of time working in, you know, construction and saving money in the meantime, until I could finally start. It's the only thing I like and know how to do," Marrero said.
Because of the pandemic, Marrero's former business was closed for nearly an entire year.
"I couldn't work, but now I moved over here. We will see what happens, and I hope to have a bit better results," Marrero said.
He believes restarting his previous occupation in a new location will help his business move forward.
"What I am looking for is more movement and I hope to be more accessible to people," Marrero said.
Not only can he repair jewelry, he can also personalize it.
"People can come in with a photo, something they have liked or a draft in their mind. And here we can make it, i can make it a reality," Marrero said.
He uses a 3D system to make it. He said the customer feedback has also been positive.
"Up to this point, everyone has been happy with the work. They have been satisfied and people continue to come in," Marrero said.
His just happy to be able to be back in business.
"For everyone who has a dream, do not abandon it. Fight for it. Dreams do come true," Marrero said.
Joyería Marrero's new location is located at 110 North 4th Avenue in Downtown Pasco. Their business hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Sunday.