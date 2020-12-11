Culture Shock Bistro opens during pandemic

KENNEWICK, WA - A new food truck is in town opening during the pandemic to bring a new style of food to the Tri-Cities.
Culture Shock Bistro offers a Mediterranean style menu with a Northwest regional flare. The owners say their new business is more than just a business.
"It is a passion that Victor and I both have for, first of all, for our heritage, for our backgrounds where we come from, our culture, our families," Nena Cosic said.
They want to introduce that passion to the community. Nena and her business partner, Victor Valencia, have been talking about creating a new business for a little over a year. Nena said she used to cater a lot with her other business of European desserts and appetizers.
"Monarcha Winery was one of the places that I catered quite often and we did some successful events. So, we started talking business and with the pandemic going on right now, we thought it could be a potential for both businesses," Nena said.
"I think our backgrounds are very similar. So, we share the common energy and we hope to bring that to your table," Victor said.
Nena brings the Mediterranean style to the business.
"Definitely a lot of dishes from Southeastern Europe. So, it is very important for me for people to know who I am and where I come from," Nena said.
They offer dishes from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Italy and some from Germany. With Victor being Nena's business partner, they offer Mexican dishes on the menu as well. Both of them encourage you to support small businesses.
"I know you hear it a lot, but every business has a beautiful story, a wonderful family. That is what makes our community so special is the variations businesses, backgrounds and families that come together," Victor said.
They are located on East Columbia Drive in Kennewick. For their menu, you can go to their Facebook page at facebook.com/cultureshockbistro.