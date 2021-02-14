Weather Alert

...MORE SNOW TODAY THROUGH TUESDAY... .Another weather system will move across the region today and Monday with additional snowfall. A prolonged northwest flow will keep snow in the mountains through Tuesday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Washington and north central and northeast Oregon. * WHEN...Until noon PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&