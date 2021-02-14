On Sunday, the South Central Region was moved to Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan, according to the Walla Walla County Emergency Management.
In a release from Walla Walla County EM, a hospital in the region was incorrectly reporting its hospital admissions.
The incorrect data was brought to the attention of the Washington State Department of Health.
In a letter sent to South Central Region counties, the Department of Health wrote, "DOH began working with the facility to review the submitted COVID-19 hospital admission data and confirmed that the facility was entering information incorrectly.”
Kittitas, Benton, Franklin, Yakima, Walla Walla, and Columbia counties are in Phase 2 starting Sunday, February 14.