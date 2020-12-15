DPDA receives over $100K in funding

PASCO, WA - More help is coming to local businesses that need it most. The Downtown Pasco Development Authority will soon give out thousands of dollars in COVID-19 relief to small businesses.
DPDA has been awarded two more grants. This time, they were awarded the "Seattle Foundation Grant" and the "Equitable Response and Recovery Funding."
The "Seattle Foundation Grant" is going to be used for "Emergency Flexible Financial Assistance."
The grant was awarded in the amount $100K dollars. Gustavo Gomez with DPDA said $55K of it will be used to help more businesses in Downtown Pasco.
"We are giving small grants: $1K, $2k and up to $3K dollars to small businesses to pay for rent," Gustavo said.
The other part of the money will be used for an outreach program, equipment and transportation. That includes a new podcast studio and Chromebooks to get more information out to the community.
They also received another $100K in "Equitable Response and Recovery Funding" from the "Group Health Foundation."
This grant was set up to give to a community-based, culturally specific and human service hub organization in Washington.
"We will take part of that money, because that one is specifically for operations, but it is for losses due to COVID-19, specifically, for DPDA. Even though there is nothing that says we have to give that money out. We are actually pledging to give some of that money out," Gustavo said.
However, Gustavo said that money will be distributed a little different. He said no program will be created.
"The people who are actually applying for the $1K, $2K and $3K dollars will have the chance to get either $5K, $7K or $10K dollars in help, depending on how much help they have already gotten," Gustavo said.
He said it is important to give to business owners, especially those who have not received any form of help yet.
Gustavo also said do not wait to apply, because they are giving out the funds by first come first served.
If you want to know more, you can reach out to Gustavo. His number is 509-546-1304.