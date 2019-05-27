KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police and firefighters responded to a truck that crashed into a paint store Monday afternoon. It happened just before 3:00 p.m. at the Sherwin-Williams parking lot on Clearwater Avenue.
We talked with the driver of the truck on the phone. He says as he was pulling out of the carwash when the truck went into "full race". He says he hit the breaks at least three times but they did not work and that is when he drove into the building.
No one was hurt and police say it appears at this time that driver error may be to blame, possibly mistaking the gas for the breaks, but are still investigating.
The store will be temporarily closed while the building's structure is evaluated for safety.