Enjoy National Grilled Cheese Day

PASCO, WA - April 12th is a special day for food. Why? It's National Grilled Cheese Day.
For almost three years, the Brother's Cheese Steak has been operating out in Pasco. Mario Quintero, his brother Coco and their niece Rose-Mary are the owners of the local sandwich shop.
"I don't know if we can say this, but our sandwiches taste like crack," Quintero said.
He said the family was inspired to start their own business after Coco spent some time in the East Coast.
"That was one of his favorite meals to eat over there was cheese steaks. So when he came back home, he was looking for a great cheese steak place to eat, could not find it in the Tri-Cities what he was looking for, how they serve it back on the East Coast," he said.
They are working on creating different flavors now, but at the moment they sell over seven different cheese steaks, like Steak Melt and French Dip.
"Good, wholesome cheese steaks that, similar to what you will get in the East Coast, but with a little twist of our own," Quintero said.
He said they are happy to continue their journey, even through the midst of the pandemic.
"Being a small business owner has its challenges and obstacles, but at the end of the day it feels good to be your own boss. You are in control of your own path," he said.
They encourage you to support locally owned small businesses, so "come on out for National Grilled Cheese Day and have y ourself a bomb cheese steak."
Brother's Cheese Steak is open Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. They are located at 110 South 4th Ave in Pasco. For the list of their entire menu, you can click here.