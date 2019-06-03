10:46 AM UPDATE:

GRANT COUNTY, WA - Grant County Sheriff's Office has announced that an evacuation shelter is set up at Royal City Intermediate School.

The American Red Cross will open an emergency shelter in response to the #243Fire currently burning in Grant County, WA. The shelter will open at 12:00 p.m. today at Royal Intermediate School in Royal City, WA. All individuals in the area are asked to get to safety immediately.

WILDFIRE EVACUATION SHELTER

Royal Intermediate School

6261 Rd 12 SW, Royal City, WA 99357

Opening at 12:00 p.m.

Assistance available at the shelter will include, food, cots and other urgent needs. Evacuating residents are encouraged to bring the following for each member of their family: prescription and emergency medication, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, important documents and other comfort items. Additionally, special items for children and infants, such as diapers, formulas and toys, should be brought, along with other items for family members who may have other needs.

UPDATE: State fire assistance has been mobilized to support local firefighters working on Highway 243 Fire in Grant County.

The assistance is under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan.

The Highway 243 Fire started on June 3, 2019, at approximately 8:53 pm. This fire is estimated at over 3000 acres and growing. It is threatening homes, crops, and infrastructure. Level 1, 2 and 3 evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is under investigation.

The Highway 243 Fire is burning in mixed grass and sage. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources at the request of Fire Chief Eric Linn, Grant County Fire District 10.

UPDATE: The so called 243 Fire near Beverly continues to grow.

It has knocked down power for people in Beverly. Grant County PUD says 285 customers will be without power as they begin to work on repairs.

People in Mattawa also lost power but it has since been restored, according to a Facebook post by Grant County PUD.

UPDATE: The fire has crossed Road 15-SW and Beverly Burke Road and continues to grow.

The fire has now burned 3,500 acres.

Grant County Sheriff's Deputies have issued a level 2 evacuation notice for Beverly, Schawan, and Wannapum Village.

There is a level 1 evacuation for Smyrna.

UPDATE:

Fire crews are working to knock down a wildfire burning in Grant County, forcing evacuations after jumping to 3,000 acres overnight.

Multiple agencies are in place, with all of Mattawa still in the dark. Crews say the fire is pushing east, so they are not initiating any new evacuations at this time.

Level 3 evacuations have been placed for the Beverly Burke and Road area. Level 1 evacuations remain for Wanupum Village.

Deputies say windy conditions, along with heavy brush, sage and grass, are fueling the fire.

Along with Grant County Sheriff's Office, Washington State Patrol, Mattawa Police and the Department of Transportation, six fire agencies are on the scene.

Deputies say unless you are within three miles of the Wanapum Dam, you are not at risk. There is no risk right now for Benton and Franklin.

State Route 243 is open for traffic but please watch for firefighters and law enforcement in the area. State Route 26 is not impacted.

UPDATE: FIRE MODE - The 243 fire is burning to the EAST from area of Beverly area toward SR26. Stay aware of changes- this incident is evolving. [We corrected direction of fire]. All available county fire resources have been requested to assist. Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones say they will send out Evacuation Notices when needed.

People in the town of Beverly are under a Level 1 evacuation.

The fire has closed Beverly Burke Road at SR26 and level 3 evacuations are underway for people living on Beverly Burke road. Right now the fire is over 300 acres and moving to the southeast. Level 3 means you are in immediate danger. Load family and pets into your vehicle, and GO NOW.

There is also a level 1 evacuation notice for Wanapum Village due to the Wildfire.

Level 1 evacuations are an alert. There is no immediate danger to your home, family, or business, but the fire (or other danger) may be moving toward you. Now is the time to get ready.

The Central WA Interagency Coordination Center (CWICC) in Wenatchee is sending resources. Six fire agencies and GCSO, WSP, Mattawa PD, WSDOT involved. Unless you are within 3 miles of Wanapum Dam on Grant Co side, you are not at risk. No risk to Benton/Franklin counties.