PASCO, WA - The family of a missing Pasco man continues to share his story in hopes of bringing him home.
October 2nd was the last day Rafael Narango was seen. Pasco Police said he walked away from his home and not has been heard from since.
Family members are asking for your help. If you have seen this man, you should call the police immediately.
Rafael has Alzheimer's. He only speaks Spanish. He is 5 feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing the black Virgin Mary t-shirt.
He was also wearing a blue button-up shirt, black slacks, brown work boots, and a blue ball cap.
Rafael is not violent. His family said they won't stop looking for him until he is found.
"His family you just don't let family disappear. You can't do that. If they can't rely on you as a family member, then what is left," Nyria Lucatero, Rafael's niece, said.
Rafael does have a history of walking off. He can travel long distances on foot and has been relocated in the past in Kennewick and far-west Pasco.
Rafael is normally found quickly, but at this point, he has been gone for over a month now.
If you see Rafael, you should call the police immediately. Their number is (509) 628-0333. You can visit his Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/missingraphaelnaranjo/.