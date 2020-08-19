Fatal house fire under investigation in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - One person has died after a house fire in Kennewick on August 19.
Multiple fire crews and police responded to the home shortly after 2:30 in the 200 block of East 1st Avenue.
Battalion Chief Troy Stratford said the house was full of smoke and heat. He said a person was found dead inside.
Chief Stratford wants to remind you of fire safety practices.
"One thing we really like to emphasis is that people double check make sure that their smoke detectors are functioning. That they know of a primary and an alternative way to get out of the house in case of a fire," Chief Stratford said.
The fire is out and there are no injuries to fire fighters. No names have been released.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.