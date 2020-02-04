Father creates non-profit to prevent teens from couch surfing after son was murdered

RICHLAND, WA - Seven years ago, a Richland teen, Joshua Snapp was murdered by two teenagers after a fight broke out.
Prosecutors say drugs and money were involved. One teen was convicted of first degree murder and the other teen was convicted of second degree murder. Both teens are still in jail.
Chris Snapp was inspired by his son, Joshua Snapp, to create his non-profit called Cushions. Chris says before Joshua was murdered, his son spent the last couple years of his life couch surfing, bouncing from house to house… friend to friend.
That’s exactly what Chris wants to help prevent from happening for other teens.
“And so we have this Cushion," Chris said. "This Cushion spot where they can come to and they can land and really develop the network and resources they need to be successful, as their life as teens and on ward in their adulthood.”
Chris said “cushions” help protect things that are damaged.
“Sometimes you just need to take a step back," he said. "And have a couple of people just sit there and hang out with you and talk a little bit and explore what is going on in the world around you. And take time to focus.”
Chris’s non-profit partner, C.A. Hurst, agrees with him, he says he wants to make teens aware of what’s available for them.
“Our function is to help them find the resources to learn whatever is that they want to learn," Hurst said. "And do what it is that they want to do.”
Cushions is in the middle of a relaunching and currently taking applications to be on the board of directors. The non-profit is looking for middle and high school students to lead the program.
Teens are encouraged to apply on their Facebook page. The non-profit hopes to have the board selected by the beginning of February.