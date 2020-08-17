Fiery Foods Festival goes online this year

PASCO, WA - Despite the overwhelming amount of uncertainty surrounding the world, there are virtual things to look forward to surrounding culture, music and food.
In years past, families were able to taste food, listen to music and learn about different cultures. Due to COVID-19, the annual Fiery Foods Festival in Pasco has moved online.
This year, organizers of the event are partnering with the World Beat of Salem, Oregon.
For talent, Gustavo Gomez with Downtown Pasco Development Authority said the World Beat will share videos from the Purepecha culture. He said the Son de Cuba will also be performing.
Gomez said there will be two hours of entertainment.
In the past, when people have came to the gallery exhibit or tried different types of foods at festivals, Kathleen Fish with the Salem Multicultural Institute and World Beat said she loves it.
"It just helps bring people closer together, in ways, that aren't political. We stay away from politics, but are human," Kathleen said. "At the very most human basic level. I think through food, music, dance, stories and arts and craft."
Kathleen said that's how people build bridges and connections. She said there is so much to learn about people who come from different backgrounds. She hopes this event will help build those bridges.
The Fiery Foods Festival is on September 12th. The event will be virtual from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Event t-shirts will be distributed at the Pasco Farmers Market and salsas will be available to take home.