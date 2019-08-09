KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick Fire Department was dispatched to the Kennewick Safeway early Friday morning after someone reported seeing smoke near the back of the store.
Firefighters responded to the fire at the Safeway store on the 2800 block of Kennewick Avenue at about 3:30 a.m.
They say the fire started in a trash compactor. The trash compactor is connected to the store through a ventilation system. When it caught fire, it sent smoke into the store, causing an evacuation.
There are no reports of any injuries or serious damage.
The store manager on the scene declined to comment.
UPDATE: Safeway employees said the store is now open.