Firefighters rescue man trapped inside garbage truck

PASCO, WA - Firefighters had to rescue a man who was trapped inside of a garbage truck Friday morning.
This happened beside Issac Stevens Middle School in Pasco around 6 a.m.
Firefighters with the Pasco Fire District lowered a ladder into a truck after the truck driver heard a man inside yelling for help and called 911.
According to fire officials, finding people inside dumpster trucks during cold temperatures is normal and perhaps are looking for a warm place to stay.
The man was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries firefighters said.