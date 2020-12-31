First Night Tri-Cities 2020 will be a drive-in firework show this year in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - New Year's Eve celebrations are still happening in some places, but they will look a lot different this year.
Instead of hosting the usual First Night Tri-Cities, which usually brings in around 2,500 people, organizers are now hosting a drive-in firework show.
Parker Hodge with First Night Tri-Cities said instead of the traditional performers and activities for kids, there will only be a fireworks show this year. He said it is important for them to give families something to do, but also doing it safe at the same time.
Hodge said the Gesa Carousel of Dreams is known for doing events like these, but because of COVID-19, those events have been canceled or changed.
"We miss doing those and the community miss having them, and we've been a strong advocate of giving families something to do during the pandemic, but also give something to do that is safe," Hodge said.
The fireworks show will last for about ten minutes. The gates at the Southridge Sports Complex in Kennewick will open at 7:30 p.m.
The event is free to attend. The fireworks show will start at 9 p.m. However, organizers are asking you to RSVP online ahead of time just to help with crowd control.
To RSVP, you can go to their website at www.firstnighttricities.com.