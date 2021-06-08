First vaccine lottery drawing in Washington today

WA State - Do you want to be a millionaire? Well today, just might be your lucky day. The first vaccine lottery drawing in Washington starts June 8th.
If you win, you have exactly 72 hours from the time of notice to call lottery officials back and claim your prize. If you do not return the call, you will be disqualified from winning.
Lottery officials and state leaders hope the "Shot of a Lifetime" will help get more people to get vaccinated.
"We know that incentives work. I think Governor Inslee recognizes that the rate of vaccinations has slowed significantly," Marcus Glasper, the Director of Washington State Lottery, said.
The national goal is to reach at least 75 percent of people by July 4th to "get back to normal."
"And we were not quite there yet and so when we looked at some of the other states, or when the governor's office looked at some other states, that are also offering incentives the vaccination rates increased dramatically right off the bat and we are hearing that just over the last few days it is doing the same thing right here in Washington," he said.
On June 3rd, Governor Jay Inslee announced the "Shot of a Lifetime" vaccine lottery promotion. This is a team effort between the governor's office and the Department of Health.
They are offering different incentives to citizens of Washington state, which is up to $1M.
"For the next four weeks, we will be drawing the names of lucky individuals, lucky Washingtonians, who either have had the vaccine, at least one shot and are recorded in the state's immunization information system," he said.
For the first four weeks, there will be drawings of $250,000 each. As well as drawings for a variety of prizes that have been donated by private sectors and private state agencies.
"There are gifts like Amazon Echo Dots. There are Nintendo games. Microsoft has donated x-boxes," he said.
Individuals who are 12 to 17 years of age will also be in a separate drawing that will allow them to win credits. That's to grant education tuition.
"So, they will get up to 100 credits, if they are a lucky winner. That is valued at around between 12 to 13 thousand dollars, I believe. Enough money to get them through at least a year of college here in the state of Washington," he said.
The final drawing will be on July 13th for $1M.
The first drawing will start on June 8th at 8 a.m. All residents must meet all eligibility requirements and agree to "Shot of a Lifetime" terms and conditions to win.
For more information, you can go to their website at walottery.com/vaccination.