YAKIMA, WA - The Ultimate Achiever Challenge promotes its competitors to be their best and most fit selves. This three-month competition picks four winners, two male, and two female, based on the percentage of weight lost and composition change.
This year, four winners will receive 5 hundred dollars in gift certificates and prizes from local small businesses.
"I don't think the prize is as big but it's more meaningful to me this year," said three-time Ultimate Achiever Challenge competitor, Ryan Holmes.
The small business support was a big factor in competing again this year said Holmes.
"I'm more excited to do it and join and really help our local community, because it has taken a hit like everyone has, it's a win-win for all of us," said Holmes.
Holmes said the gym closures threw-off his everyday workout routine. He said he needs this competition to get back on track and stay consistent.
This challenge aims to promote health and fitness as a lifestyle not just for three months out the year said Achieve Health and Fitness Center owner, Rob Brown.
Brown said there are only 40 people signed up but predicts more people will join last-minute. He said he hopes to motivate more people to join by supporting small businesses.
"I'm a small business owner myself and I take pride in that, I feel for the people who have gone through closures or restrictions," said Brown, "I want to support them in any way I can."
Brown said a lot of people, like Holmes, just need a reset and fresh start after such a difficult year.
Holmes said the competition drives his motivation. He said with two young children at home, he can finally have his me-time again.
Head to Achieve Health and Fitness Center to sign up before March 15th. Registration is 19 dollars.