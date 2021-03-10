YAKIMA, WA - Meal preparation can help people stay healthy and save money. Local Beet Meal Prep has ready to heat and serve plant-based food for pickup.
Since the pandemic, they've been busier than ever but couldn't be happier about it said founder, Allie Haro.
"It's more of not just being busy but it's just a reminder that people are wanting to be healthy," said Haro.
Haro said she plans her meals weekly, which helps her not waste money on eating out every day.
"When you are packing your own lunch, you know what you are putting into your body like you hand-picked those ingredients, you cooked your food," said Haro.
Haro said it's really important to her that all of her food is made with plant-based ingredients. She said she wants people to realize you can have both healthy and delicious food at the same time.
Haro said the feedback she gets from her customers makes the busy days worth it.
"I get to be someone who adds value into that with my products and that's what keeps me going," said Haro.
People can order anything from a starter kit to meals for four online. Orders must be in by Monday to allow for curbside pickup on Tuesday.