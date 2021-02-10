YAKIMA, WA - Many parents, especially moms, have been pulled in so many different directions since the pandemic, making it a lot harder to find time and motivation to stay active.
"For me, it's really finding those small moments of taking care of myself so that I'm living with health, and joy and happiness and providing that to everybody else," said FitOn fitness trainer, Christine Bullock.
The pandemic has caused so much economic uncertainty but because the FitOn app is truly free, Bullock said there's no excuse not to join, even with kids at home.
Bullock said weight loss shouldn't be the main motivator, rather the energy and confidence boost you feel after every workout.
There's no need for a 60-minute workout, even a 20-minute workout every day, just move your body throughout the day. She said some days she only has time for a ten-minute workout.
"There's no point if you're exhausted emotionally and if you're exhausted physically," said Bullock, "we want to evolve our workouts to really help our bodies from the inside out."
With everything going on, moms need to take that 10-20 minute workout to themselves said Bullock. She said she often incorporates her kids for extra fun.
FitOn has something for everyone whether it's high-intensity, low-impact, and Pilates workouts, or even yoga, mediation, and kickboxing.