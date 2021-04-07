YAKIMA, WA - The pandemic caused more intense dreams than normal called 'stress dreams' and more frequent bouts of insomnia called 'coronasomnia' according to the Sleep Center at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.
If these strange sleep pattern worsen, the Sleep Center recommends people talk with their doctor as they can be signs of sleep apnea.
More than one third of American adults aren't getting enough sleep on a regular basis. Adults need seven to nine hours of sleep every night according to the National Sleep Foundation.
A full night's rest on a regular basis promotes productivity, weight loss and even increases overall health immunity.
Tips from the Sleep Center at Memorial:
1. Turn off all electronic devices at least 30 minutes before bedtime.
2. Have a consistent sleep schedule. Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day, even on weekends.
3. If not asleep within 20 minutes, get out of bed - only go to bed when feeling sleepy.