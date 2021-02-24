YAKIMA, WA - Long-term isolation, less routine structure, and lack of social support caused more patients with eating disorders to seek help at Hope & Harmony Nutrition PLLC, said head registered dietician nutritionist, Carli Hill.
"Anytime I see somebody, I'm thankful that they're seeking help," said Hill.
Hill said she's seen new and worsened symptoms of eating disorders since the pandemic started.
With so few providers in the area and many still not offering in-person appointments, getting access to help has been a challenge for patients.
Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital lacks dieticians specialized in eating disorders, referring anyone in need to Hill and her practice in Ellensburg.
Just by looking at someone, it's hard to tell if they have an eating disorder. Hill said virtual appointments made it hard to diagnose her patients.
"I wonder how many others there are that aren't seen that are suffering in silence," said Hill.
Hill said the pandemic may be the cause of why so many people with eating disorders have gone misdiagnosed.
Being 'fit' can mean many different things to people, especially with eating disorders, Hill said she has her patients focus on being thankful and finding joy in having a strong body.
Hope & Harmony Nutrition PLLC reopened and now accepts in-person appointments.
Call or text the National Eating Disorder Association Helpline for any additional support (800) 931- 2237.