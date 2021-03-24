YAKIMA, WA - Performance enhancing supplements can help people work out longer at a higher intensity but can cause high blood pressure or dehydration.
"Majority of people can take them and see the benefits from them," said a Yakima Athletic Club certified personal trainer, Kendyl Comiskey.
Supplements can come in many forms; vitamins, powders, sports drinks, or pills. Most recommend mixing with water or protein shakes.
Comiskey said it's important to research and know exactly what people put in their bodies before using any products to avoid any unexpected side effects, like feeling light-headed or dehydrated.
"I think the only circumstance where people wouldn't benefit from them is if they didn't do their research about what they do for your body and when they're supposed to take them," said Comiskey.
Supplements can be taken before, during, and even after a workout but it's when people don't take the time to fully recover; it can get dangerous.
"You're going four, five days in a row with no recovery time and you're wondering why isn't this supplement helping me, it's not the supplement that's not helping you, it's you who's not helping yourself," said Comiskey.
Supplements with caffeine have caused people to feel shaky, cold, or had lips feel tingly or numb. Performance enhancers can be sold without caffeine.
Comiskey said people don't have to take the full dosage amount, especially if they have any underlying heart conditions or are new to working out.
The Yakima Athletic Club is open at 50 percent capacity. People do not need a membership to buy their supplements or workout with a personal trainer.