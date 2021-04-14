YAKIMA, WA - After 50 years of being an ER and pain management nurse, Dionetta Hudzinski's want to help people never dulled, which inspired her to become a life coach.
"It was great as a nurse to help people but actually being a life coach, I’m doing more than making sure they’re not sick, I’m making sure they have a healthy outlook on life," said Choose Differently founder, Dionetta Hudzinski
Even in times like this, there is still so much to be grateful for said Hudzinski.
Practicing gratitude daily will help people see the world in a more positive light, and in turn, help them start 'thriving' instead of just surviving said Hudzinski.
"Gratitude helps you to see the beauty in life and the acknowledgment helps you are appreciate the things you've done," said Hudzinski.
Hudzinski said she tells her clients if they want to change their life, the time is now.
"A lot of people have this desire to change but they keep doing the same thing," said Hudzinski.
A lot of our attitude toward life comes from the way we talk and what words we use.
"If I chose to do something, I have nothing to really complain about," said Hudzinski.
Once you choose to do something, it never becomes a chore said Hudzinski.
Hudzinski said she's seen more people come to her during the pandemic. People who may need extra guidance right now can reach her here.