YAKIMA, WA - The Harman Center invites women 50 years and older to dance classes every Tuesday and Thursday 9 to 10 a.m. The first class is free.
"It's important to keep moving not only for our health but our minds," said dance instructor for more than ten years, Mei-Lynne Statler.
Betty Esparza has been dancing in Mei-Lynne's class for more than eight years now.
"It's good exercise, I mean look at me I'm sweating like a little pig, what can I say, it's good for you," said Betty.
Mei-Lynne, who is 70 years old, thanks her fitness class for helping her stay active in everything else she does.
"There are ladies in here that are past my age and I just can't believe how much they can move," said Mei-Lynne.
Betty said she likes to use wrist weights during class to keep her arms and body strong.
"Everything I do is for my health, the more you do, the less you're going to freeze up," said Betty.
Betty and Mei-Lynne said they both are happy to be back and dancing together again.
"They say when you get to 70, you can't move as much but you should see the ladies in this class, they can move," said Mei-Lynne.
