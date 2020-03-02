Franklin PUD sides with new federal report to preserve the Snake River Dams

TRI-CITIES, WA - The Columbia River System operations has released a statement about removing the Snake River Dam on February 28. Franklin PUD supports the new federal study.
The Environmental Impact Statement rejected the idea of removing the four dams along the lower Snake River. The report said the approach would destabilize the local power grid and increase the risk of possible power outages.
EIS recommends providing more spill to help salmon have a better chance of survival. Franklin PUD official said, providing more spill will push more water over the top of the dams to help the fish.
Based on what Franklin PUD sees, keeping the dams is going to keep rates stable. The biggest fear for them is for the dams to be taken out. They estimated bills could rise up to 30 percent.
"That's a huge chunk for a lot of people, when you have to decide between medicine, maybe buying your kids shoes, or even groceries," Mike Gonzalez said. "So I think for ratepayers, this is really good news."
Gonzalez said you cannot store electricity through a battery, so you have to keep the power grid running at a 100 percent capacity or you will get a black out.
"So this is why hydropower is so important to the Northwest," Gonzalez said. "We are blessed to have 60 to 70 percent of power come from hyro with coal coming off line and really the push to come away from natural gas makes it even more important to keep our dams in place."
He said there is still time. There is a comment period open now where people can evaluate the statement. The comment period will be open for 45 days.
"As puds, we are really respectful of the tribes and their perspective on this. We know this is a spiritual thing for them in terms of salmon. We know how important the river system is to them," Gonzalez said.
"So we really want to strike up a balance with the tribes and do what is best for our region, but certainly keep the tribes in mind in everything we do in this equation," he said.
Community leaders will stand up to protect the dams March 2 at 10 a.m. The press conference will be held at Benton PUD Auditorium. For those who cannot attend, the press conference will be live streamed on Northwest River Partners Facebook page.