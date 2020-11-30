The State Fair Park, home of the Yakima Valley SunDome and the Central Washington State Fair, hosts a Community Give Back Special today, where people can bring a new and unwrapped toy, valued up to ten dollars, to get free admission into tonight's show.
The Holiday Light Fest brought more than one thousand cars through on opening night, November 28th.
"We wanted some sense of normalcy and bring some joy to our community and we've achieved that and it's special, I'm getting goosebumps because last night was like, we were all euphoric we're like, oh my gosh, this is so amazing," said Kramer.
It took 13 staff members, a handful of volunteers, financial backing from sponsors and a total of eight weeks to pull this off said The State Fair Park, President and CEO, Kathy Kramer.
Kramer said they have seen people come all the way from Northern Oregon, even Wenatchee to see the show.
Some community members said the two-hour line to get in was well worth the wait.
"This totally made me smile tonight man, this is a wonderful start to a hopefully better year to come... Yakima needed this," said a Yakima community member.
The Holiday Light Fest is open every night until December sixth but may open again closer to Christmas said Kramer. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and charge ten dollars without a toy per vehicle.