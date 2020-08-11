PASCO, WA - Need a new mask or still looking for one? Another free mask event is coming to Pasco Farmers Market on August 15.
If you remember back on Father's Day, the Downtown Pasco Development Authority had a "Put on the Mask" campaign. Now, they are back with a little twist.
"Well, the "Put on the Mask" campaign got extended, because people really liked it," Gustavo Gomez, with DPDA, said.
On August 15, the Pasco Farmers Market will give away 2,000 free face coverings. They offer kids and adult sizes. T-shirts will also be available with a COVID-19 safety checklist on the back to keep you safe.
"Basically, wash your hands, keep social distancing and wear your mask at all times when you get out of your house," Gustavo said.
Instead of using luchadores or Mexican wrestlers, Gustavo said they are using cartoons or comics.
"Just because it is a lot harder to do a commercial with real people. So the campaign is all based in cartoons and comics of the wrestlers themselves. Because, in a way, they are still our heroes for a lot of people in the Latinx community," Gustavo said.
If you would like to get your hands on a cartoon face mask, you can do so at the Pasco Farmers Market. They are open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Downtown Pasco on Saturdays. The face coverings are free.