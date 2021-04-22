YAKIMA, WA - Washington State Parks celebrate Earth Day with free day-use admission to parks, no discover pass needed.
State parks include Yakima Sportsman, Potholes, Olmstead, Sacajawea, and many more in the South Central Region.
There are plenty of virtual events and programs to 'parktake' in online. From history lessons, activity maps, park audio tracks, to a 360 degrees guided tour of the park, it's fun for the entire family.
It's also National Park Week April 17th to 25th where people can engage in virtual tours of any national park.