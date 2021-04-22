Free social media classes to help with digital marketing

PASCO, WA - As social media continues to grow and evolve, an Oregon business is coming to Pasco to help business owners with digital marketing.
Birdee Media will host six in-person classes. Ivette Heredia, the co-founder of the company, said she was inspired to start a business after she saw a need for business marketing in the Latino community.
"A lot of the business owners that I would talk to, they would not feel comfortable to speaking to English dominate companies, especially, because they felt a lot of times they feel like they were just being taken advantage of," Heredia said.
However, Heredia said they don't exclusively work with the Latino community, but help where they can. With her non-profit background, she said they have been asked to do social media workshops.
"We do that, more so to help the community. That's our way of giving back and doing it at a reduced rate," she said.
They offer things like website design, hosting maintenance and social media management.
"Anything that has to do with marketing, you will do a marketing plan for you. Do your budget for the year, it just depends on how much you want to invest," she said.
With the help of sponsors, she will host classes for free to help business owners understand how to use their Facebook business page.
She said class participants will learn how to create a profile in class.
"It's going to be very hands-on. So the goal is for business owners to be able to tap into that digital market that is just growing and growing," she said.
She said people taking the class will also gain knowledge on how to use Facebook in general and will get other social media recommendations.
"And I think especially for the Latino community, that is the way that we find information and resources a lot of the times," she said.
To help even more, all of the classes are free.
"And knowing that a small change like that can make a difference in a way an owner maybe thinks or motivates them to do business is just really awesome," she said.
They will have a total of six classes. The first class starts on April 23 at 4 p.m. They will be located at 110 South 4th Ave in Pasco at Downtown Pasco Development Authority.