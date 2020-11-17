Free Thanksgiving meals at Havana Café

PASCO, WA - This year, has not been easy. As another pandemic holiday approaches, some families may need extra help.
Thanksgiving is just around the corner and several businesses have planned food giveaways to make sure families have food on their tables and a reason to be thankful.
Havana Café in Pasco along with five other businesses are partnering up to giveaway free dinners on Thanksgiving day.
"We did it last year and I believe this year, it is going to be more needed. There are a lot of people that are not going to go away. There are a lot of people that do not have jobs," the owner, Leo Morales said. "So, we are going to do it again."
Last year, Havana Café prepared over four hundred meals. This year, they plan to double it.
"We had a lot of single moms with kids that came out and sit down. And I believe this year, we are going to have even more, because there is a lot of people that are not going back to Mexico," he said.
Morales said he wants to give back to a community who has already done so much for him.
"First of all, it was fun. Last year, it was fun. I mean it makes you feel good to give back to the community we've been getting a lot of help. We just want to give back to the community. It feels good," he said.
They offer two different plates to-go: the traditional American meal and an inspired Latin plate.
"We are going to have the turkey, the mash potatoes with gravy. We are going to have green beans and bread," Morales said. "Then, we are going to have pozole. So, everybody is welcomed."
The Thanksgiving meals will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until they run out of food. As always, you must wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
If you would like to volunteer to help distribute the meals, you can go call (509) 792-1223.