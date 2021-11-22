PASCO, WA - A few Pasco restaurants owners are giving away free turkeys and hams to help families in need celebrate Thanksgiving.
In an effort to ease the burden on the high cost of Thanksgiving this year, there is a free turkey and ham giveaway going on at Tipsy Tavern in Pasco.
Thanksgiving is less than a few days away and Lucia Gonzalez, the owner of Tipsy Tavern is hosting a turkey giveaway at her restaurant.
She said the community has helped her business grow during difficult times, that she also wants to help give back to the community.
Mario Quintero, the owner of Brother's Cheesesteaks, said when he heard about the event, he knew he wanted to be involved. He donated things like pumpkin pies and mac and cheese, to finish the complete Thanksgiving meal.
The giveaway is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on November 22. They are located at 414 West Lewis Street in Pasco.