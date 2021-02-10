Fuel Up Cafe starts brewing

PASCO, WA - There's a new place to get your morning fuel. A Pasco couple opens a new cafe that features local goods.
The owners of the cafe, Lee and Heather Petty wanted to find a way to serve our community.
"And, we know that coffee is a staple for a lot of homes and a lot of families. There's a lot of first dates over coffee, there is a lot of decisions over a cup of coffee and honestly, when we go to bed at night we think about our cup of coffee in the morning. Everyone going to work we are just going to get them all 'Fueled Up,'" Heather said.
The new coffee shop is called Fuel Up Cafe. Heather said the name was inspired by the family's love of cars.
"Just the 'Fuel Up' idea, we thought was really cute, an old-fashioned gas station look," Heather said.
Instead of calling their coffee employees baristas, they call them Fuel Up attendants.
"So, it goes back to the old style gas station aspect. We have their names out. We want our customers to know who is serving them each day, so we put their 'Fuel Up' names out. So, people can know their names," Heather said.
They use organic coffee called DOMA Coffee, which is based on Post Falls, Idaho. Heather said they serve a specialized type of coffee.
"It is not press the button serve quick. It is more of a gourmet coffee. So, it might take a little bit longer, but we've been told by customers that we're the best tasting coffee in the Tri-Cities," Heather said.
They also serve food from "Some Bagels and Gelato" and "The Cookie Bar" to keep things local.
Fuel Up Cafe also offers a punch card, and you can get a double punch for your purchases on Tuesdays. They offer discounts to firemen, police officers, vets, current active military duty, students and teacher discounts.
They also offer specials every month. To find out this month's specials, you can head to their Facebook page.
Lee and Heather encourage you to come out and try their new cafe.
If you are a local business and looking to have your product sold at a cafe, you can reach out to Fuel Up Cafe's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FuelUpCafeCoffee.